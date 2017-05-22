Mom's swift double summit

May 21: Aspiring Supermoms, the bar has been raised - right up to the top of the world and twice in less than five days. Anshu Jamsenpa summited Mount Everest at 7.45 this morning - 118 hours and 45 minutes since she unfurled the Tricolour on the summit at 9am on May 16. Her climb is being described as the quickest double ascent in the world by a woman to the world's highest peak.

Chicago, IL

