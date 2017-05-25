Moderator heartened by his church's h...

Moderator heartened by his church's health

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Belfast Today

Rt Rev Dr Frank Sellar pictured officially opening Moira Presbyterian Church on Friday 21st April. Presbyterian Moderator the Rev Dr Frank Seller, as he enters his last full week in office, before the Church's General Assembly opens on June 5, says the past year provided him with much opportunity to serve.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Belfast Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08) Dec '16 jack22 158
News Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16) Mar '16 Lynn 1
News Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15) Sep '15 Muslims are liars 4
News After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15) Jul '15 John 1
News Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 be careful 1
News New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Kate 1
News You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Sam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,856 • Total comments across all topics: 281,294,822

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC