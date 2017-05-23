Military funeral with full honors hel...

Military funeral with full honors held for Naugam bravehearts

2 hrs ago Read more: Newkerala.com

Solan , May 24 : A funeral with full military honours was organized for the three bravehearts hailing from Nepal at Gorkha Regiment Base camp in Sapathu in Solan district of Himachal Pradesh. Havaldar Giris Gurung, Havaldar Damar Bahadur Pun and Rifleman Rabin Sharma made the supreme sacrifice during a Counter Infiltration Operation along the Line of Control in Naugam sector on Saturday morning.

Chicago, IL

