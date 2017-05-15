Michelle Keegan returns for Our Girl series three: see the first photo
Michelle Keegan will reprise her role as Corporal Georgie Lane in Our Girl series three - see the first photo of the actress, 29, in the BBC One drama Michelle Keegan is back! The 29-year-old actress has reprised her role as Corporal Georgie Lane in BBC One drama, Our Girl . The first photo of the pretty star has been released, showing Michelle in her army get-up complete with sturdy boots.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|jack22
|158
|Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Lynn
|1
|Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15)
|Sep '15
|Muslims are liars
|4
|After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|John
|1
|Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|be careful
|1
|New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Kate
|1
|You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Sam
|1
