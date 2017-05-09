Man caught trying to climb Everest without a permit: 'I was treated like a murderer'
A South African man is begging forgiveness after he was caught trying to climb Mount Everest without a permit and was, he said, "treated like a murderer" in an incident that adds another level of craziness to a busy, chaotic season atop the world's highest peak. "This news is probably going to make a lot of people upset with me and I really hope you'll all forgive me," Ryan Sean Davy wrote on Facebook after he was discovered by Nepalese authorities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|jack22
|158
|Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Lynn
|1
|Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15)
|Sep '15
|Muslims are liars
|4
|After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|John
|1
|Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|be careful
|1
|New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Kate
|1
|You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Sam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC