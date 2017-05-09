Man caught trying to climb Everest without a permit: 'I was treated like a murderer'

A South African man is begging forgiveness after he was caught trying to climb Mount Everest without a permit and was, he said, "treated like a murderer" in an incident that adds another level of craziness to a busy, chaotic season atop the world's highest peak. "This news is probably going to make a lot of people upset with me and I really hope you'll all forgive me," Ryan Sean Davy wrote on Facebook after he was discovered by Nepalese authorities.

