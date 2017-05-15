Man arrested for trying to scale Everest without permit
A South African who attempted to climb Mount Everest without permission has been arrested in Nepal, where he faces a $22,000 fine, double the cost of the permit he was trying to avoid. Ryan Sean Davy handed himself in to authorities in Kathmandu yesterday after being caught last week hiding in a cave near Everest's base camp without a permit.
