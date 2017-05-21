Malaysian Firefighters Celebrate International Firefighters Day With Counterparts In Kathmandu
From Linda Khoo and Noor Shamsiah KATHMANDU , May 4 -- Some 21 officers and personnel of the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department taking part in the 2017 Annapurna Expedition Challenge celebrate this year s International Firefighters Day at the Kathmandu Fire Brigade today. The group led by Pahang Fire and Rescue Department director Datuk Abdul Wahab Mat Yasin paid a courtesy call on their Nepali counterparts at the station located in Durbar Square here and were met on arrival by Kathamandu Fire Brigade) chief Kishor Kumar Bhattarai and his members.
