Malaysian Firefighters Celebrate International Firefighters Day With Counterparts In Kathmandu

From Linda Khoo and Noor Shamsiah KATHMANDU , May 4 -- Some 21 officers and personnel of the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department taking part in the 2017 Annapurna Expedition Challenge celebrate this year s International Firefighters Day at the Kathmandu Fire Brigade today. The group led by Pahang Fire and Rescue Department director Datuk Abdul Wahab Mat Yasin paid a courtesy call on their Nepali counterparts at the station located in Durbar Square here and were met on arrival by Kathamandu Fire Brigade) chief Kishor Kumar Bhattarai and his members.

Chicago, IL

