Making a difference: Singaporeans' contributions to the Nepal earthquake recovery efforts
More than two years after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake devastated Nepal, here's how three Singapore-based organisations went beyond simple rebuilding efforts to touch affected Nepalese communities. The Singaporeans involved in the Nepal earthquake relief effort: : Founder of Awful Grace Christine Tan, Founder of Manaslu Foundation Nigel Kow, and TOUCH International's Eugene Seow, Ernest Ho and Shawn Lim.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|jack22
|158
|Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Lynn
|1
|Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15)
|Sep '15
|Muslims are liars
|4
|After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|John
|1
|Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|be careful
|1
|New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Kate
|1
|You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Sam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC