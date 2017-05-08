Making a difference: Singaporeans' co...

Making a difference: Singaporeans' contributions to the Nepal earthquake recovery efforts

More than two years after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake devastated Nepal, here's how three Singapore-based organisations went beyond simple rebuilding efforts to touch affected Nepalese communities. The Singaporeans involved in the Nepal earthquake relief effort: : Founder of Awful Grace Christine Tan, Founder of Manaslu Foundation Nigel Kow, and TOUCH International's Eugene Seow, Ernest Ho and Shawn Lim.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 23,927 • Total comments across all topics: 280,904,974

