Making a difference: Singaporeans' contributions to the Nepal earthquake recovery efforts

More than two years after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake devastated Nepal, here's how three Singapore-based organisations went beyond simple rebuilding efforts to touch affected Nepalese communities. The Singaporeans involved in the Nepal earthquake relief effort: : Founder of Awful Grace Christine Tan, Founder of Manaslu Foundation Nigel Kow, and TOUCH International's Eugene Seow, Ernest Ho and Shawn Lim.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.