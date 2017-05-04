Legendary Swiss climber to be cremated near Everest

By Agence France-Presse The body of legendary Swiss climber Ueli Steck, who died on Mount Everest, will be cremated on Thursday at a Buddhist monastery that lies in the shadow of the world's highest peak. A handout picture taken on April 18, 2017 and released on April 30, 2017 by the Nepalese association Classrooms in The Clouds Nepal shows Swiss climber Ueli Steck and sherpa Tenjiing posing in Lukla.

