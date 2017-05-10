Ishwar nominated for British Indian A...

Ishwar nominated for British Indian Awards 2017

Seven-year-old yoga prodigy Ishwar Sharma, has been shortlisted as one of the finalists for the Youth Achiever of the Year at British Indian Awards 2017. The award ceremony will be held on June 14 at the Athena in Leicester.

Chicago, IL

