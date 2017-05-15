Infant warmers to operating tables: Express readers make a difference in Nepal hospitals

From right: Nepal Health Minister Gagan Thapa, Rasuwa primary health centre representative Balram Neupane, Director General Health Services Rajendra Pant, The Indian Express Executive Editor Rakesh Sinha, The Indian Express CFO Amit Rattan in Kathmandu Readers of The Indian Express from across the country and abroad - schoolchildren dipping into their pocket money to companies mobilising a day's wages to retired Army personnel sharing their pension - responded to the newspaper's call for help to Nepal after the devastating April 2015 earthquake.

