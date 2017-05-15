Infant warmers to operating tables: E...

Infant warmers to operating tables: Express readers make a difference in Nepal hospitals

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Indian Express

From right: Nepal Health Minister Gagan Thapa, Rasuwa primary health centre representative Balram Neupane, Director General Health Services Rajendra Pant, The Indian Express Executive Editor Rakesh Sinha, The Indian Express CFO Amit Rattan in Kathmandu Readers of The Indian Express from across the country and abroad - schoolchildren dipping into their pocket money to companies mobilising a day's wages to retired Army personnel sharing their pension - responded to the newspaper's call for help to Nepal after the devastating April 2015 earthquake.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08) Dec '16 jack22 158
News Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16) Mar '16 Lynn 1
News Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15) Sep '15 Muslims are liars 4
News After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15) Jul '15 John 1
News Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 be careful 1
News New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Kate 1
News You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Sam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,126 • Total comments across all topics: 281,052,549

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC