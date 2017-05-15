Indian woman among 6 climbers evacuated from Mt Everest

Kathmandu, May 21 - Six climbers, including a former Miss India pageant finalist, were evacuated from the higher camps of Mt Everest after they suffered from high altitude sickness on Sunday, a media report said. Indian woman climber Sangeeta S. Bahl, 52, and Argentine climbers Andres Esteban Pariz and Ricardo Dario Birn were airlifted from Camp I, the Himalayan Times reported.

