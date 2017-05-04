Indian arrested in Nepal with human skull parts5 min ago

Indian arrested in Nepal with human s...

Kathmandu, May 3 An Indian national was arrested in Nepal after he was found in possession of 15 human skull parts, a media report said on Wednesday. Police said Bhagirath Singh, 66, of Khoribari, West Bengal, was detained during a security check near Kakarbhitta customs office in Jhapa district on Monday night, Kathmandu Post reported.

