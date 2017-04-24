India keeps promise, gifts vehicles f...

India keeps promise, gifts vehicles for Nepal polls

Kathmandu, May 1 - In line with the promise to help Nepal conduct its civic polls, India on Monday handed over several vehicles to the Election Commission of the Himalayan republic. India's Ambassador to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri handed over different types of vehicles to Ayodhee Prasad Yadav, the Chief Eelction Commissioner of Nepal, by way of extending logistical support for smooth conduct of the forthcoming elections.

Chicago, IL

