Impeachment motion against Nepal's chief justice
As many as 249 lawmakers from the two big ruling parties -- Nepali Congress and CPN -- on Sunday, April 30, 2017, register a motion at the Parliament Secretariat in Nepal seeking to impeach Chief Justice Sushila Karki. Photo courtesy: The Kathmandu Post Back in 1995, Bishwanath Upadhyay, who is still remembered for his integrity, legal acumen and courage to make difficult decisions, as then chief justice decided to reinstate the House dissolved by then prime minister Manmohan Adhikari.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|jack22
|158
|Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Lynn
|1
|Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15)
|Sep '15
|Muslims are liars
|4
|After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|John
|1
|Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|be careful
|1
|New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Kate
|1
|You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Sam
|1
