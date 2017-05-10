'I'm as fit as the best to run Everes...

'I'm as fit as the best to run Everest': Scot bins...

A Scot who gave up booze and fags is about to set out on his second attempt to run 200 miles across the top of the world. Jamie Ross Mackenzie, 50, is bidding to beat the record for running non-stop from Everest base camp in Nepal to the capital Kathmandu.

Chicago, IL

