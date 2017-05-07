How old is too old to climb Mount Everest, Nepal wonders
Purna Kumari Serchan, right, mourns her husband, Nepalese mountaineer Min Bahadur Sherchan, at his funeral Sunday in Kathmandu, Nepal. In the wake of the death of 85-year-old Min Bahadur Sherchan, officials in Nepal are considering whether to place an upper age limit on adventurers seeking to climb Mount Everest.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|jack22
|158
|Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Lynn
|1
|Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15)
|Sep '15
|Muslims are liars
|4
|After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|John
|1
|Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|be careful
|1
|New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Kate
|1
|You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Sam
|1
