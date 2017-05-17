How Justin and M.A.D. Team have been ...

How Justin and M.A.D. Team have been making a difference in Nepal

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Taranaki Daily News

After a month spent helping build houses in earthquake-hit areas of Nepal, Justin Jones says he would love to go back for more. The New Plymouth man has just returned home after helping with the M.A.D. Team, building houses in Puranogau and Bhalbuda, in the Jiri region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Taranaki Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08) Dec '16 jack22 158
News Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16) Mar '16 Lynn 1
News Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15) Sep '15 Muslims are liars 4
News After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15) Jul '15 John 1
News Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 be careful 1
News New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Kate 1
News You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Sam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,368 • Total comments across all topics: 281,094,227

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC