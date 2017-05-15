Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorist sent to ...

Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorist sent to 12-day police custody

New Delhi , May 16 : A Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorist who was earlier arrested by the Sashastra Seema Bal was on Tuesday sent to 12-day police custody. He had tried sneaking into India from Nepal.

Chicago, IL

