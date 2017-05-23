Hitting Xi's road won't change India ties: Nepal

Nepal's foreign secretary Shankar Das Bairagi and China's Ambassador to Nepal Yu Hong exchange documents durin... Read More NEW DELHI: As concerns abound in India over Nepal's decision to join China's One Belt, One Road , Nepal has come out strongly to underscore the significance of its ties with India, saying no country can change its geography. While fears have been expressed about another South Asian nation walking into a debt trap, Nepal has assured India that the agreement it signed to officially join OBOR is still at a "premature stage" and that it will carefully weigh terms and conditions for utilisation of funds from China.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.