Giri seeks exemption from language order

Darjeeling, May 16: The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha today "condemned" the state government's decision to make Bengali compulsory at schools and demanded that the Darjeeling hills, Dooars and the Terai be kept out the directive's purview. Roshan Giri, the general secretary of the Morcha, said: "We condemn the state government's decision to make Bengali a compulsory language at schools.

