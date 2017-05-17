Giri seeks exemption from language order
Darjeeling, May 16: The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha today "condemned" the state government's decision to make Bengali compulsory at schools and demanded that the Darjeeling hills, Dooars and the Terai be kept out the directive's purview. Roshan Giri, the general secretary of the Morcha, said: "We condemn the state government's decision to make Bengali a compulsory language at schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Telegraph.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|jack22
|158
|Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Lynn
|1
|Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15)
|Sep '15
|Muslims are liars
|4
|After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|John
|1
|Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|be careful
|1
|New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Kate
|1
|You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Sam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC