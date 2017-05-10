Gangster shot dead in court complex

Patna, May 11: An undertrial prisoner charged with multiple cases of murder, kidnapping and extortion in Nepal and Bihar was shot dead on the Bettiah civil court premises in West Champaran district this morning. Two armed men attacked Babloo Dubey a.k.a. Mithilesh Dubey, 38, who had over 50 cases pending against him, around 11.20am when police were escorting him to the prisoners' enclosure after producing him in court.

