Gangster shot dead in court complex

Gangster shot dead in court complex

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Telegraph

Patna, May 11: An undertrial prisoner charged with multiple cases of murder, kidnapping and extortion in Nepal and Bihar was shot dead on the Bettiah civil court premises in West Champaran district this morning. Two armed men attacked Babloo Dubey a.k.a. Mithilesh Dubey, 38, who had over 50 cases pending against him, around 11.20am when police were escorting him to the prisoners' enclosure after producing him in court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08) Dec '16 jack22 158
News Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16) Mar '16 Lynn 1
News Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15) Sep '15 Muslims are liars 4
News After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15) Jul '15 John 1
News Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 be careful 1
News New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Kate 1
News You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Sam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,647 • Total comments across all topics: 280,945,086

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC