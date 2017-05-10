From radio journalism to digital-firs...

From radio journalism to digital-first: Q&A with Nick Garnett, BBC Radio 5 Live

Nick Garnett of BBC Radio 5 Live has been championing mobile broadcasting over the past few years, producing stories both in England and abroad, from Nepal to Iraq , with an iPhone as a primary recording and editing device. Recently however, his role at 5 Live has changed, shifting the format of his journalism from radio to digital-first storytelling.

Chicago, IL

