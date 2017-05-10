First Time in 20 Years, Nepalese to V...

First Time in 20 Years, Nepalese to Vote in Local Elections

Much has changed since Nepal last held local elections 20 years ago: The Himalayan country's 240-year monarchy was abolished, federal democracy was introduced and political wrangling took center stage. Earthquakes ravaged the country.

