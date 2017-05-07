Feature: Mt. Qomolangma expedition br...

Feature: Mt. Qomolangma expedition brings optimism to Nepal's quake-ravaged tourism

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Xinhuanet

As the mountaineering season approaches, a large number of expeditionists are lured to Mount Qomolangma, or Everest, bringing hopes of reviving Nepal's quake-ravaged tourism. The sole international airport in this Himalayan country, Tribhuvan International Airport, handles around 400 flights on a daily basis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08) Dec '16 jack22 158
News Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16) Mar '16 Lynn 1
News Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15) Sep '15 Muslims are liars 4
News After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15) Jul '15 John 1
News Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 be careful 1
News New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Kate 1
News You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Sam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,942 • Total comments across all topics: 280,829,328

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC