Feature: 5 mln Nepalese to cast votes in "historic" local elections
In the first phase, the local polls are being held in 283 local units of three provinces 3, 4 and 6 covering 34 districts. The general public are seen enthusiastic for the historical poll taking place following many political developments and gradual economic reforms in the country.
