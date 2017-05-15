Exercise of grass root democracy taking place after two decades still not above controversy in Nepal
Nepalese election commission officers count the votes of local elections in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, May 15, 2017. Nepal went to the polls to elect 283 local bodies, including four metropolitans and one sub-metropolitan last week, to be followed by the second and last phase of polls covering the remaining two third local bodies, mostly in the plains, on June 14. Final results and trend of the counting of the first phase that still continues to show Nepali Congress and the main opposition Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist controlling almost equal number of local bodies with Maoist racing to occupy a distant third position, halfway below the Nepali Congress and the UML number.
