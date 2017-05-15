Everest without the climb

10 hrs ago Read more: The Nation

Days after announcing a new property in Vietnam, Thailand-based hospitality company Dusit International continues to spread it wings by signing a management agreement with Omstone Asia Capital Nepal Pvt Ltd to operate Dusit Thani Himalayan Resort & Spa, the first Dusit-branded property in Nepal. Located in the heart of Nepal's central region, just over an hour's drive from Kathmandu and Tribhuvan International Airport, the luxurious mountaintop resort will have 44 well-appointed guest rooms and 20 exclusive villas, each providing magnificent views of the majestic Himalayan range.

Chicago, IL

