Doordarshan, Akashwani will be in expansion mode in UP : Naidu
Union Information and Broadcasting Minister M Venkaiah Naidu today said Doordarshan and Akashwani will expand its base in Uttar Pradesh and will even go to Nepal with setting up of more FM stations and starting programmes on local regional languages. "UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has suggested live coverage of the Assembly session by Doordarshan and to start programme on Brij, Bhojpur and Awadhi languages on Akashwani and Doordarshan," Mr Naidu said, adding that his Ministry has accepted Mr Adityanath's suggestions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Central Chronicle.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|jack22
|158
|Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Lynn
|1
|Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15)
|Sep '15
|Muslims are liars
|4
|After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|John
|1
|Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|be careful
|1
|New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Kate
|1
|You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Sam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC