Doordarshan, Akashwani will be in exp...

Doordarshan, Akashwani will be in expansion mode in UP : Naidu

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Central Chronicle

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister M Venkaiah Naidu today said Doordarshan and Akashwani will expand its base in Uttar Pradesh and will even go to Nepal with setting up of more FM stations and starting programmes on local regional languages. "UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has suggested live coverage of the Assembly session by Doordarshan and to start programme on Brij, Bhojpur and Awadhi languages on Akashwani and Doordarshan," Mr Naidu said, adding that his Ministry has accepted Mr Adityanath's suggestions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Central Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08) Dec '16 jack22 158
News Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16) Mar '16 Lynn 1
News Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15) Sep '15 Muslims are liars 4
News After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15) Jul '15 John 1
News Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 be careful 1
News New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Kate 1
News You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Sam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,164 • Total comments across all topics: 280,818,876

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC