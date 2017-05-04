Doordarshan, Akashwani will be in expansion mode in UP : Naidu

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister M Venkaiah Naidu today said Doordarshan and Akashwani will expand its base in Uttar Pradesh and will even go to Nepal with setting up of more FM stations and starting programmes on local regional languages. "UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has suggested live coverage of the Assembly session by Doordarshan and to start programme on Brij, Bhojpur and Awadhi languages on Akashwani and Doordarshan," Mr Naidu said, adding that his Ministry has accepted Mr Adityanath's suggestions.

