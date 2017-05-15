CPN-UML little ahead of NC in Nepal local polls
Kathmandu, May 17 - Nepal's main opposition CPN-UML was a little ahead of the ruling Nepali Congress as results of the first phase of the local polls trickled in from three provinces. These provinces come under hill region where the Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist-Leninist was considered stronger.
