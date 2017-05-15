Could Nepal become Asia's next gambli...

Could Nepal become Asia's next gambling hub after Macau?

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

'Within a day's drive of the Nepal border, there are 400 million Indians living in an area which will soon have easy access to top-quality gaming,' says Tim Shepherd, founder of Hong Kong casino operator, Silver Heritage Yet for 400 million Indians inhabiting the north of the subcontinent, particularly the booming nouveau riche, just a few hours' drive across the border could soon unlock the euphoria of splurging in their chosen game of chance, fully legally. A little-known Hong Kong company, which is Australian-listed, operating casinos in communist Laos and Vietnam has placed its biggest bet yet on a sprawling US$40 million casino resort in Nepal, just 12 km from the Indian border.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08) Dec '16 jack22 158
News Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16) Mar '16 Lynn 1
News Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15) Sep '15 Muslims are liars 4
News After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15) Jul '15 John 1
News Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 be careful 1
News New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Kate 1
News You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Sam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,115 • Total comments across all topics: 281,103,812

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC