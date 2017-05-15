Could Nepal become Asia's next gambling hub after Macau?
'Within a day's drive of the Nepal border, there are 400 million Indians living in an area which will soon have easy access to top-quality gaming,' says Tim Shepherd, founder of Hong Kong casino operator, Silver Heritage Yet for 400 million Indians inhabiting the north of the subcontinent, particularly the booming nouveau riche, just a few hours' drive across the border could soon unlock the euphoria of splurging in their chosen game of chance, fully legally. A little-known Hong Kong company, which is Australian-listed, operating casinos in communist Laos and Vietnam has placed its biggest bet yet on a sprawling US$40 million casino resort in Nepal, just 12 km from the Indian border.
