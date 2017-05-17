.com | Police in Nepal detain South African for trying to scale Everest without permit

.com | Police in Nepal detain South A...

A South African climber was in police custody in Nepal's capital on Wednesday after he attempted to scale Mount Everest without obtaining the mandatory permit, an official said. Ryan Sean Davy from Johannesburg had been caught by a mountaineering official at the Everest base camp earlier this month and his passport was seized.

