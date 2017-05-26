.com | Nepal bans SA Everest permit dodger for 10 years

Nepal said on Friday a South African who tried to climb Mount Everest without a permit can go home without paying a $22 000 fine, but banned him from mountaineering there for 10 years. Ryan Sean Davy, 43, was found hiding in a cave near Everest base camp nearly two weeks ago after being spotted on the world's highest mountain without a $11 000 climbing permit.

