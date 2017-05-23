Chinese calligraphy exhibition "Charm...

Chinese calligraphy exhibition "Charm of the Silk Road" held in Nepal

3 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Zhang Zuolong , a Chinese calligrapher, demonstrates calligraphy during an exhibition entitled "Charm of the Silk Road" in Kathmandu, Nepal, on May 22, 2017. The three-day Chinese calligraphy exhibition is organized by China Cultural Center in Nepal to promote the Belt and Road Initiative.

Chicago, IL

