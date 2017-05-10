Buddha's birthplace faces serious air pollution threat
The historic site of Buddha's birthplace in Nepal faces a serious threat from air pollution, scientists and officials have warned. For the month of January, fine particulate matter in Lumbini, in southwest Nepal, was measured at 173.035 micrograms per cubic metre.
