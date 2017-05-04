Body of 85-year-old climber recovered...

Body of 85-year-old climber recovered from Everest, cremated4 min ago

20 hrs ago Read more: India.com

The body of an 85-year-old climber who died attempting to regain his title as the oldest person to scale Mount Everest was flown to Kathmandu where family and supporters held a funeral. The death of Min Bahadur Sherchan has also revived concerns about allowing elderly people to attempt scale mountain peaks where the conditions are harsh and oxygen level low.

