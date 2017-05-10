Birmingham mountaineer finds adventure, tragedy and 'luck' on Mount Everest
Kent Stewart had his best shot summiting Everest in 2013, but sickness cut short his climb. Courtesy of Kent Stewart Kent Stewart, CEO of Birmingham-based Reli Settlement Solutions, who has conquered the highest points on six continents and attempted Everest four times, tells AL.com there are "too many inexperienced climbers who put everyone at risk" on Mount Everest.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|jack22
|158
|Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Lynn
|1
|Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15)
|Sep '15
|Muslims are liars
|4
|After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|John
|1
|Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|be careful
|1
|New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Kate
|1
|You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Sam
|1
