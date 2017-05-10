Birmingham mountaineer finds adventur...

Birmingham mountaineer finds adventure, tragedy and 'luck' on Mount Everest

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

Kent Stewart had his best shot summiting Everest in 2013, but sickness cut short his climb. Courtesy of Kent Stewart Kent Stewart, CEO of Birmingham-based Reli Settlement Solutions, who has conquered the highest points on six continents and attempted Everest four times, tells AL.com there are "too many inexperienced climbers who put everyone at risk" on Mount Everest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08) Dec '16 jack22 158
News Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16) Mar '16 Lynn 1
News Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15) Sep '15 Muslims are liars 4
News After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15) Jul '15 John 1
News Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 be careful 1
News New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Kate 1
News You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Sam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Ebola
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,709 • Total comments across all topics: 280,978,528

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC