Belt and Road Initiative opens window of opportunity for Nepal: stakeholders

Nepali stakeholders have said that Nepal's participation in China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative has opened window of many opportunities in the areas of trade and investment. Nepal and China had signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Belt and Road Initiative on May 12 in Kathmandu before Nepali delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Krishna Bahadur Mahara participated the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing on May 14. Speaking at the 14th meeting of Nepal-China Non-governmental Cooperation Forum on Thursday, a platform of apex private sectors of two countries, Mahara said Nepal should take advantage of the opportunity to attract more Chinese investment in Nepal.

