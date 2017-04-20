After ban, Turkish Airlines to offer laptops to VIP travellers
The Turkish Airlines jet at Tribhuwan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, on March 4, 2015. AFP Turkish Airlines on Saturday said it would offer laptops to business-class travellers after Britain and the United States banned large electronic devices from the cabin of flights from certain countries.
