After 47 days missing, trekker ready ...

After 47 days missing, trekker ready to return

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The China Post

A Taiwanese trekker who went missing for 47 days in the Himalaya is ready to return to Taiwan, a hospital in the Nepali capital of Kathmandu said Monday. Grande Hospital, where Liang Sheng-yue has been recovering since his rescue on April 26, said that Liang was doing well and that he and his father, who flew to the hospital to be with his son, had taken care of the discharge procedures.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08) Dec '16 jack22 158
News Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16) Mar '16 Lynn 1
News Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15) Sep '15 Muslims are liars 4
News After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15) Jul '15 John 1
News Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 be careful 1
News New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Kate 1
News You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Sam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,930 • Total comments across all topics: 280,707,608

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC