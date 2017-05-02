After 47 days missing, trekker ready to return
A Taiwanese trekker who went missing for 47 days in the Himalaya is ready to return to Taiwan, a hospital in the Nepali capital of Kathmandu said Monday. Grande Hospital, where Liang Sheng-yue has been recovering since his rescue on April 26, said that Liang was doing well and that he and his father, who flew to the hospital to be with his son, had taken care of the discharge procedures.
