Ada Tsang is the first Hong Kong woman to conquer Everest. Photo: Facebook

The city's first woman to conquer the world's highest peak will return to Kathmandu by helicopter after a brief rest The school teacher who became Hong Kong's first woman to conquer the world's highest peak has safely returned to the base camp of Mount Everest on Tuesday, after a two-day trek. Ada Tsang Yin-hung, 40, reached the summit of Everest on Sunday morning, becoming the first woman from the city to achieve the feat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.