85-year-old aiming to be oldest Everest climber dies

In this April 12, 2017 file photo, Nepalese mountain climber Min Bahadur Sherchan, 85, smiles as he finishes his morning yoga workout at his residence in Kathmandu, Nepal. Officials say Sherchan who was attempting to scale Mount Everest to regain his title as the oldest person to scale the worlda s highest peak has died at the base camp on Saturday, May 6, but was not clear about the cause of the death.

