3 climbers dead, 1 missing near top o...

3 climbers dead, 1 missing near top of Mount Everest

21 hrs ago

Three climbers have died on Mount Everest and another is missing in a busy and tragic weekend on the world's highest mountain, officials and expedition organizers said Monday. An American climber died near the summit and an Indian climber is missing after heading down from the top following a successful ascent, expedition organizers said.

