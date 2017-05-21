21-year-old woman youngest to file candidacy for Kathmandu mayor

Kathmandu, May 2 - As Nepal gears up for conducting local level elections after a hiatus of two decades, 21-year-old Ranju Darshana on Tuesday was the youngest candidate to file candidacy for the post of mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan City . She was also the only female candidate to vie for the post of Kathmandu mayor after filing of nominations in 283 local units under 34 districts on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.