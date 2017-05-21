21-year-old woman youngest to file ca...

21-year-old woman youngest to file candidacy for Kathmandu mayor

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: Nerve News

Kathmandu, May 2 - As Nepal gears up for conducting local level elections after a hiatus of two decades, 21-year-old Ranju Darshana on Tuesday was the youngest candidate to file candidacy for the post of mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan City . She was also the only female candidate to vie for the post of Kathmandu mayor after filing of nominations in 283 local units under 34 districts on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08) Dec '16 jack22 158
News Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16) Mar '16 Lynn 1
News Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15) Sep '15 Muslims are liars 4
News After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15) Jul '15 John 1
News Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 be careful 1
News New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Kate 1
News You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Sam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,589 • Total comments across all topics: 280,723,495

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC