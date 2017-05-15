15 held, Rs 2.1 cr in banned Indian b...

15 held, Rs 2.1 cr in banned Indian bank notes seized in Nepal2 min ago

Thursday May 18

Kathmandu, May 18 Fifteen persons, including three Indians, have been arrested in connection with the seizure of demonetised Indian currency notes totalling nearly Rs 2.10 crore in Kathmandu, Nepal Police said on Thursday. Two persons were arrested with Rs 98 lakh in demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes from a rented house in the Nepal capital.

