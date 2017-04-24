Why earthquakes were good for the slavery business in Nepal

'Many girls are being trafficked to Malaysia, Dubai, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Iraq and even China, where they are being sold off into potentially lifelong servitude for $10,000 to $13,000' Sluggish reconstruction and the slow pace of economic recovery since deadly twin quakes two years ago have left millions in Nepal still roofless and jobless, making many of them easy targets for traffickers, anti-trafficking groups in Nepal say. Maiti Nepal, the largest such group with a country-wide network and presence in India, the main destination of those trafficked from Nepal, intercepted 5,726 people while they were being trafficked via various Nepal-India border crossings in 2016, up 156 per cent from 2,237 interceptions the year before.

