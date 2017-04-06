Week-long Chinese film festival to start in Nepal on Friday
The film festival will see the screening of eight movies over the course of a week, Dipak Sarkar, president of the World Cultural Net, Dipak Sarkar, who is the main organizer, told Xinhua. The inaugural ceremony will be held at the Russian Centre of Sciences and Culture on April 7 in Kamalpokhari in the capital, which will be followed by the screening of the Chinese movie Hua Mulan, the organizer said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|jack22
|158
|Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Lynn
|1
|Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15)
|Sep '15
|Muslims are liars
|4
|After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|John
|1
|Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|be careful
|1
|New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Kate
|1
|You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Sam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC