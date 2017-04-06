Week-long Chinese film festival to st...

Week-long Chinese film festival to start in Nepal on Friday

The film festival will see the screening of eight movies over the course of a week, Dipak Sarkar, president of the World Cultural Net, Dipak Sarkar, who is the main organizer, told Xinhua. The inaugural ceremony will be held at the Russian Centre of Sciences and Culture on April 7 in Kamalpokhari in the capital, which will be followed by the screening of the Chinese movie Hua Mulan, the organizer said.

