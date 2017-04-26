Trekker missing for 47 days rescued i...

Trekker missing for 47 days rescued in Nepal, friend dead

Trekking officials in Nepal say they have a rescued a Taiwanese man who was missing on a mountain for 47 days, but his girlfriend had died just three days before they were discovered. Asian Trekking agency official Madhav Basnet said 21-year-old Liang Sheng-yueh was found Wednesday on the ledge of a waterfall and was flown by helicopter to a hospital in the capital, Kathmandu.

