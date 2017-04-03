Trafficking on Indo-Nepal border on rise, SSB calls meeting12 min ago

New Delhi, Apr 8 A steady increase in cases of human trafficking from across the Nepal border and Indian towns in the vicinity has prompted security agencies to undertake new measures to effectively check the menace. It said while a total of 33 victims, both Indian and Nepalese, were apprehended by the Indo-Nepal border guarding force SSB from these areas in 2014, the figures went up to 336 in 2015, 501 in 2016 and till March this year, 180 boys and girls have been rescued by it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.