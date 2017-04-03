Three Indians killed in Nepal accident
Kathmandu: Three Indians were killed and another was critically injured when a truck rammed into their car on the East-West Highway along the Hetauda-Narayanghat road stretch, police said on Sunday. The three were killed on the spot when their car was hit by the truck around 10.30 p.m. on Saturday.
